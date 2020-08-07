Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Starrer 'Khaali Peeli' To Have Digital Release?

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli was just a day away from its wrap up before the lockdown was imposed in March. However, after a break of four months, the makers of the film are on a full-fledged spree to complete the remaining shots of the film with the lead actors.

Khaali Peeli to release online?

According to a report by Mid-Day, Ali Abbas Zafar's production team has been informed that the pending work with regards to the shoot will be regulated in the city by the month-end. A source from the production team revealed to the portal that the team has a few sequences pending to be shot with Ishaan Khatter and Ananya. The source added that director Maqbool Khan intends to film the remaining portions around August 20. For that, Maqbool is in the process of adjusting an indoor studio for the two-day shoot, stated the source.

Talking about the post-production work of Khaali Peeli, the source said that work has been actively going for the past few months and added that producer Ali Abbas Zafar is keen on wrapping up the shoot at the earliest so that he can pursue a digital premiere of Khaali Peeli. Ali Abbas has initiated talks with streaming platforms for its OTT release, said the source. The report further added that Ali Abbas confirmed the development and said that the team will be shooting in adherence to the safety guidelines and that the movie is edited and ready.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Mira Nair’s series, A Suitable Boy, alongside Tanya Maniktala, Tabu, Rasika Dugal, Randeep Hooda, among others.

When the duo was shooting for Khaali Peeli, both Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday teased fans with intriguing posters and BTS videos. In 2019, Ishaan Khatter had shared glimpses of a serene location and announced a schedule wrap of the film. Khaali Peeli chronicles the story of a boy and a girl who meet each other in the middle of the night.

