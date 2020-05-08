Ishaan Khatter's Latest IG Post Gets A Thumbs Up From Father Rajesh Khatter; See Pic

From showing off his stellar dance moves to posting a bunch of random selfies, the Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter has managed to impress a lot of users on social media amid the nationwide lockdown. However, this time around, it was none other than his father Rajesh Khatter, who encouraged him to take click more pictures after he flaunted his 'no ragrets' selfies on Instagram.

Ishaan Khatter flaunts some 'no ragrets' selfies and his father Rajesh Khatter encouraged him to click more

Ishaan Khatter recently took to his Instagram handle to post a streak of colourful and black and white selfies sporting an unkempt look. Ishaan captioned the post writing, "Took a selfie.. or two.. nO raGRetS". Soon after he posted the selfies, his father and actor Rajesh Khatter commented on the post to encourage him as he wrote, "If tht's the result, take them more often". While a lot of his fans were all praise, the Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji in the comment section of the post. Within 24 hours, Ishaan Khatter's post crossed over 1 million likes and 700 comments on Instagram. Check it out below:

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter marked his debut in Bollywood alongside Janhvi Kapoor and won millions of hearts with his performance in the Hindi remake of the superhit Marathi film Sairat, titled Dhadak. Ishaan will next be seen sharing the screen space with Ananya Panday in their upcoming film titled Khaali Peeli. Apart from that, he will also be seen with Tabu in the television series titled A Suitable Boy.

In other news, not so long ago, Ishaan's father Rajesh Khatter took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of his baby boy, Vanraj, who was born last year in August. Rajesh penned down a heartfelt note for wife Vandana Sajnani and Vanraj on the occasion of his wedding anniversary. His caption read:

"Hello Everyone (my first hello to all you wonderful people)Dad says the world is going through trying times but this too shall pass & for us children, you all are going to make this world more beautiful than it ever was. We kids believe & thank all of you for this promise #stayhome #staysafe & keep us safe #vanrajkhattar ( #happyanniversary #momdad ,though ur 12th but its a special one as your first with me"

(Image credit: Ishaan Khatter and Rajesh Khatter Instagram)

