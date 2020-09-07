Ishaan Khatter's birthday wishes for sister-in-law Mira Rajput is just beautiful

As Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput ringed in her 26th birthday on September 7, she received beautiful wishes from her family and friends. Mira’s brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khatter who is eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film Khaali Peeli, shared a beautiful throwback picture on his Instagram story while celebrating the special day of his “bhabhido.”

Ishaan Khatter's birthday wishes for Mira Rajput

In the throwback picture, which seems to be from a family function, the two can be seen smiling and striking a pose together. While extending his wishes, Ishaan wrote, “Happy Birthday Bhabhidooo.” Ishaan Khattar and Mira Rajput share a beautiful bond together. Sometime back, the actor during his appearance at Neha Dhupia’s chat show, No Filter with Neha, Ishaan had revealed that whenever he wants to play with his niece Misha and nephew Zain at Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's house, he has to follow a protocol strictly set by Mira Rajput which is "remove shoes" and then enter the room. The actor reportedly revealed on the show that he is hilariously accused of not behaving properly at his brother’s house. Later, he said that with time, he has learned to follow the protocols.

Read: Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter Match Footsteps On New Track 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi'; Watch

Read: Ishaan Khatter Weekly Roundup: Know What The Actor Was Up To This Week

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in July 2015 and Misha, their first child, was born the following year. Shahid and Mira welcomed their second child, a son they've named Zain, in September 2018. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday.

Khaali Peeli’s cast also includes the Raazi actor Jaideep Ahlawat. Ahlawat will play the role of the antagonist in the film. The film will also star the Mr. India actor, Satish Kaushik in a supporting role. This film is directed by Maqbool Khan and co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. Ananya Panday will be seen playing the role of a dancer who steals some money and jewellery. At the midnight, she escapes with Ishaan and the duo runs away in a taxi. Earlier, Ishaan shared his first look test, the actor thanked Maqbool for giving him one of his favourite characters so far. "Been a year since we first began production on Khaali Peeli and things have really come back serendipitously in a full circle. Starting and ending on the same studio floor," he wrote.

Read: Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter’s Action Film Khaali Peeli To Release On Gandhi Jayanti?

Read: Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Announce 'Khaali Peeli' Release Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.