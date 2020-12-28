Ishaan Khatter Shares His 'Frowny Season Greetings' On Social Media, Fans React

The younger generation stars such as Ishaan Khatter know well how to express themselves on social media and entertain their fans and followers. Some of them even regularly post about their pets, and Ishaan Khatter has done exactly the same with a taste of humour as well. On Sunday, he posted a picture of his pet cat with a rather comic facial expression along with a special message attached to it as well. Have a look at the latest one of Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram posts.

Ishaan Khatter sends his ‘Frowny season greetings’

With a considerable time since Ishaan’s debut in the film industry having passed, the actor is looking like he is getting more comfortable and expressive in public eye. On Sunday, he posted a couple of his images from the Christmas 2020 holiday season, which also featured his pet cat, Mr. Smokey. One of his pictures show him sporting his curly hair and a necklace as he looks straight into the camera. Having taken the click on a balcony, the actor has shown off his yet another ‘sunkissed’ look. But as far his fans are concerned, the real treat lies in his second picture, the one that features his cat as well.

The second picture shows Ishaan Khatter holding his pet cat Mr. Smokey, who has put on a rather hilarious ‘frown’ on its face. Taking that into his Instagram caption, Ishaan wrote, “Frowny seasons greetings from me and Mr. Smokey”. Both the actor and his cat look straight into the camera for the picture and seem to have put on a matching facial expression.

The post was thoroughly enjoyed by his fans from the looks of the comments section of the post. They were entertained by Mr. Smokey’s expression and had a good laugh at that. The actor thus gave out a different Christmas 2020 shoutout compared to the rest of the celebrities.

Image courtesy: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram comments

His recent performance in A Suitable Boy was praised by the critics as well as the audiences, with other memorable performances as well. He made his debut as a lead in the 2018 film Dhadak and was also recently seen in Khaali Peeli. He will be next seen in the film Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

