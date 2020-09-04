Ishaan Khatter Shares 'Khaali Peeli's' First Look Test, Says "time To Blast Off"

Ishaan Khatter is a Bollywood actor known for his roles in Beyond The Clouds, Dhadak, and, most recently, A Suitable Boy. Ishaan is all geared up for his upcoming movie alongside Ananya Panday called Khaali Peeli. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and the movie is all set for an OTT release due to the current pandemic conditions. Read on to see the look test pictures of Ishaan before they started filming for Khaali Peeli.

Ishaan Khatter shares Khaali Peeli throwback pics, says it's one his favourite characters

Ishaan Khatter recently shared three pics from the look test of his upcoming movie Khaali Peeli. He plays the role of a taxi driver in the film. The makers of the movie recently released a teaser of the film too. He captioned the post as:

First look test.. BLACKIE.



Man, what a blast this one has been. Thank you @macriaan for giving me one of my favourite characters so far.

Been a year since we first began production on Khaali Peeli and things have really come back serendipitously in a full circle. Starting and ending on the same studio floor.



Gearing up. Time for blast off

Khaali Peeli stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles where the Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat plays the role of the antagonist. Ananya Panday plays the role of a dancer who steals money and jewellery and runs away finally ends up in Ishaan Khatter's taxi at night. Khaali Peeli teaser shows Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday being chased by goons and fighting them as well as bickering among themselves.

Ishaan Khatter's upcoming movies

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will both be seen in a role that they have never done before in their upcoming film titled Khaali Peeli. Ishaan can be seen in the role of a taxi driver speaking in 'tapori dialect' while Ananya can be seen in the de-glam role in the movie teaser. Khaali Peeli is helmed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and will be releasing on Zee 5.

Ishaan would also be seen in the movie called Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ishaan Khattar has recently been roped in for a movie called Pippa. The movie will see Khatter playing the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the film. The Brigadier was a part of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron in real life and was a part of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

