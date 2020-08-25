Ishaan Khatter Drops New BTS Picture From 'Khaali Peeli', Calls It 'heat'

Ishaan Khatter recently shared a BTS picture from his upcoming movie Khaali Peeli. The actor is seen standing against the light to create a dark frame for the picture. He is seen leaning on the front of the car to strike a pose. The actor is seen wearing a t-shirt teamed up with denim and shoes. Ishaan Khatter would be featured alongside Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli.

Ishaan Khatter posted the picture with the caption, “HEAT ðŸ”¥”. The actor received an appreciation from the photographer who clicked the picture and also from his fans as they showed excitement for his upcoming movie Khaali Peeli. Take a look at Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram picture.

Khaali Peeli teaser unveiled

The teaser begins with a policeman alerting all units that a boy and girl have escaped in a yellow-and-black taxi after getting into some kind of trouble. Ishaan then introduces himself as the boy being referred to on the police radio and introduces his co-actor Ananya, who tries to elope with him. The teaser also seems to narrate a story of two people running with a bag filled with money and jewellery, leaving behind from an assortment of people.

Apart from the entire hysterical drama, the typical language of Mumbai also plays the main role in the film with Ishaan acing up the game. While captioning the teaser, Ishaan wrote that between all the smart ones, he being the smartest is all set to mark his entry.

Ishaan can be seen speaking in a raw and rowdy accent while Ananya too, seems to be essaying a girl with a fierce persona. Talking about the film, Khaali Peeli, it is helmed by Maqbool Khan and is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar. However, the makers are yet to announce the release date of the film. The film's earlier release date which was June 12, 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.

Ishaan shares a picture with Ananya Panday

Ishaan Khatter also shared a picture with Ananya Panday after the teaser released. In this picture, Ananya Panday was seen sitting on the car while Ishaan stands adjacent to her. The duo is seen donning a faded smile for the camera. Ananya Panday kept it casual by wearing denim shorts paired with Boho print jacket and Ishaan Khatter teamed a denim shirt with denim trousers to complete his look.

