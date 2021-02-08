Ishaan Khatter Shows Off Sexy Smouldering Beach Look Adding To His Yin-yang Collection

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is an avid social media user and often treats his fans with pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. Ishaan Khatter is currently in Rajasthan for the shoot of his upcoming film Phone Booth with Katrina Kaif and Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi. The Beyond The Clouds star took to Instagram on the weekend and earlier today to share a series of pictures of himself by the beach to treat his followers with his sexy look.

Ishaan Khatter's Instagram

Earlier today, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from a photoshoot by the beachside adding to the collection of ‘Yin-Yang’ posts from yesterday. In this post, he has unbuttoned his shirt showing off his abs, and was seen sitting in a sexy pose at the beach coast. Both of his pictures were in monochrome and his smouldering look made his pictures even hotter. In his post, he is seen showing off his necklace with the ‘yin-yang’ pendant and captioned it 'Yin-Yang'. Check out the post on Ishaan Khatter's Instagram-

The followers went frenzy on his sexy smoulder with several commenting fire and red heart emoticons. One of his fan pages commented “looking handsome as always” to which Ishaan replied with a ghost emoticon. His co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi found his style lit and commented a fire emoticon on the picture. The Commando 3 actor Gulshan Devaiah was also impressed by his look and commented: “Beautiful Boy”. Check out the comments on Ishaan Khatter's photo-

In a post from yesterday, he is seen wearing a printed blazer and smoking herbal cigarettes by the beach. He captioned it ‘Yin Yang’ adding the name of the photographer and also added a disclaimer he is not a smoker and neither does he encourage it. He mentioned the cigarettes shown in the pictures were Herbal. His followers went frenzy over his dapper look with several commenting fire, heart eyes, and red hearts emoticons. Ananya Pandey, his co-star from Khaali Peeli commented "viiibey!!!" adding moon, lighting, and night sky emoticons. His current co-star Siddharth Chaturvedi and many other public figures also commented on his Instagram post. Check out Ishaan Khatter's photo and comments on Instagram-

Phone Booth actors have fun in Udaipur

As Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif, and Siddhanth Chaturvedi are busy at the shoot for Phone Booth, they have been sharing several moments of spending time with each other on their social media handles. Last week Katrina Kaif took her Instagram to share a video of her and Siddhanth playing badminton. Ishaan was seen showing off his dance moves while he impatiently waited for his turn and was heard saying, 'I want to play also' in the video. With the popular 70s song Dhal Gaya Din Ho Gayi Shaam played in the background along with another rap song and Ishaan getting antsy while they both played the game fiercely, the video became even more hilarious. Check out the video on Katrina Kaif’s Instagram-

Image Source: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram

