Ishaan Khatter Shares Post With Co-star Siddhant, Impresses Fans With His Caption

Ishaan Khatter was recently in the news for his new year vacation to the Maldives with Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday. The actor is currently gearing up for his next film with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, titled Phone Bhoot. Ishaan is back to work and recently shared a picture on Instagram with co-star Siddhant, where the two can be seen having fun while working out together. Read on to know more about Ishaan Khatter's Instagram post.

Ishaan Khatter's Instagram post with co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ishaan is quite active on Instagram and recently took to the social media site to post a picture with another actor from the Phone Bhoot cast, Siddhant Chaturvedi. He posted two pictures with him wherein, in the first one, both of them can be seen stretching, and in the second one, the two of them can be seen goofing around as Ishaan wraps his legs around Siddhant, while the two hold on to a bar. Ishaan also used a very witty caption with puns for the pictures that he shared. His caption read, "‘Bhooting up’ bodies before showtime. (chu) dial us anytime ðŸ§Ÿ‍â™€ï¸" He also added a phone and ghost emoticon along with it. You can see Ishaan's post here.

Ishaan Khatter has a following of 1.4 million on Instagram and his latest post garnered more than 32k likes within a few hours of posting. The comments talked about how strong his pun game is and how cute both the actors looked. While one comment read, "Pun game strong", another follower wrote, "such cutiesss omg". You can see some of the comments here.

Ishaan Khatter's movies

Ishaan Khatter was recently a part of the film, Khaali Peeli, where he played the character of a Mumbai based taxi driver, while the female lead was portrayed by Ananya Panday. The movie was directed by Maqbool Khan and arrived on Zee Plex. Ishaan Khatter made his first screen appearance as a child in his brother Shahid Kapoor starrer film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! in 2005. His first lead role was in Majid Majidi's drama Beyond the Clouds. Khatter's first commercial success came with the film Dhadak and he was recently seen in the BBC drama A Suitable Boy. He will soon be featuring in Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif.

Image Credits: Ishaan Khatter Official Instagram Account

