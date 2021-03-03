Ishaan Khatter Shows Support For Jackie Shroff's Tree Plantation Campaign, Posts A Selfie

Ishaan Khatter snapped a selfie with veteran actor Jackie Shroff in support of his tree plantation campaign. The up-and-coming actor took to Instagram to put forward his support towards Hero actor Jackie Shroff's campaign. Both the actors looked chic as ever as they posed for the selfie together. Fans and celebrities alike commented on their interaction under the post.

'Ped lagao bhidu'

Ishaan Khatter voiced his support towards the tree plantation campaign initiated by Jackie Shroff by sporting a unique pendant that had a small sapling with 'Bhidu' written on it. Ishaan pointed at the necklace while Jackie had a peace sign while posing for the selfie. The actors wore stylish sunglasses while Jackie was clad in a yellow bandana looking cool as ever according to their fans.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and others comment on the post

Celebrities like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mukti Mohan dropped heart and smile emojis under Ishaan's post. Several fans also commented on the duo as one fan commented 'the coolest duo' referring to their bond. Another fan noticed the pendant and complimented it by commenting heart emojis. Ishaan Khatter's fan page also left a comment under the post by complimenting the Dhadak actor on his looks.

Pic Credit: Ishaan Khatter Instagram.

A look at Ishaan Khatter's photos on Instagram

Ishaan enjoys sharing pictures from his professional fashion photoshoots and pictures from his private life. The actor often shares videos from his behind-the-scenes while shooting for his movies and workout videos with his fans. Recently, Ishaan shared a throwback picture of his brother Shahid Kapoor on Instagram wishing him a happy birthday. The actor shared a collage of an old picture of both the actors with a recent one.

A look at Jackie Shroff's photos on Instagram

The 64-year-old veteran actor is known for his movies like Yudh, Karma, and Tridev and for his humanitarian work. The actor has always been vocal about his views and works towards society. Jackie Shroff's photos on Instagram range from promoting his son Tiger Shroff's movies to spreading awareness about social issues. He started a tree plantation campaign named 'Ped Lagao Bhidu' and urged his fans to plant a tree, click a picture and tag more people to do the same.

