Ananya Panday Asks Fans How Single They Are This Valentine's Day; Gets Hilarious Responses

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in 'Khaali Peeli' with Ishaan Khatter, is quite active on social media. She often treats her fans with amazing posts on Instagram. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, today, she took to her Instagram page to ask her single fans to describe how single are they on Valentine's Day 2021. Her post received a lot of responses from the fans that are super hilarious and will definitely crack you up. Scroll on to read some of the funny responses.

Ananya Panday's Instagram Post

Ananya Panday's recent Instagram post is in collaboration with Skechers India. She posted a picture of herself in a little black dress paired with shoes from Skechers. Along with the post, she wrote, " Calling out all the singles in the house!@skechersIndia is giving you company this Valentine’s Rules are very simple!

Complete the sentence in the comments section. “I am so single that…”

For example – “I am so single that I’m chasing myself around the house playing hard to get.” The caption was followed by the rules of the contest. Check out Ananya's post for Valentine's Day 2021 below:

Her post received a lot of responses and around 3 lac likes in under an hour of the post been up. While many commented on how pretty the actress looked, many users took part in the contest and came up with hilarious responses to complete the 'I am so single...' sentence. Check out some of the comments below:

Ananya Panday's Skechers India Campaign

Skechers India's launched a new campaign Originals Keep Moving starring actor Ananya Panday. The campaign announces the launch of the brands' flagship lifestyle collections, the Skechers D'Lites, which features a design based on the iconic 90s sneakers that Skechers originated. The campaign has been created and conceptualised by Leo Burnett India. Check out Ananya's new ad for Skechers India right below:

On the work front, Ananya Panday is currently shooting for Liger which also stars actor Vijay Deverakonda which will release in Hindi and Telugu, and a movie by Shakun Batra which is yet to be titled. Ananya was last seen in the flick Khaali Peeli alongside co-star Ishaan Khatter and directed by Maqbool Khan. The movie did not do so well at the box office and did not receive a lot of positive reviews from the viewers and critics alike.

