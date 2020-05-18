Ishaan Khatter Talks About His Curly Hair, Discloses His Secret Talent

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter revealed the reason behind his curly hair and also spoke about his secret talent. Ishaan Khatter, like most Bollywood celebrities, has been homebound due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Dhadak actor recently took to his social media and decided to interact with his fans. While he answered many questions from his fans, his wittiness and his sense of humour were the highlights of the interaction.

Ishaan Khatter's Instagram

One of the fans asked Ishaan Khatter about his curly hair. Ishaan Khatter stated that he gets his curly hair from his mother. He quipped ‘Khaa' se nahi, 'Maa' se’ when asked where he got his curly hair from. Ishaan Khatter’s mother, actor Neelima Azeem has curly hair, much like her son.

Ishaan Khatter was also asked about his secret talent by one of his fans. He had his fans doubling in laughter when he stated that his secret talent was to talk goat, during the interaction. Ishaan Khatter stated that he is quite fluent in talking goat and even stated that actor Ram Kapoor is the witness to his talent.

Ishaan Khatter shared a video where he is talking to a goat. The video seems to be taken from the set of his series A Suitable Boy. Ishaan Khatter is dressed in traditional attire in the video. He asks the goat who the goat is in Hindi and the goat replies. However, when Ram Kapoor asks the same question, the goat does not give a reply.

Actor Ishaan Khatter rose to fame after his film Dhadak. He will soon be seen playing the role of a young man from an important family in Mira Nair’s limited series A Suitable Boy. Ishaan Khatter plays the role of Maan Kapoor and will be seen romancing actor Tabu, who plays the role of Saeeda Bai. In the limited series, Ishaan Khatter’s character Mann Kapoor is infatuated by an escort, played by Tabu.

Tabu and Mira Nair have worked together in The Namesake and will be seen reuniting after the 14 years. A Suitable boy is based on the bestselling novel written by Vikram Seth, with the same name. the series essays the stories of four different families in the post-Partition India. The limited series will have six episodes and will star Ram Kapoor, Namit Das, Rasika Dugal, Mikhail Sen, Shahana Goswami, Vivek Gomber, Danesh Razvi, Gagan Dev Riar, Mahira Kakkar along with newcomer Tanya Maniktala.

