Ishaan Khatter To Star In Ronnie Screwvala And Sidharth Roy Kapur’s War Flick?

Sidharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala have now announced their next project which is touted to be an ambitious war film. The film is titled Pippa and will be starring Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. The movie will be directed by Raja Krishna Menon who had helmed the Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur starrer Airlift.

Ishaan to play Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta

The movie is considered to be a first of its kind action-packed war film with a celebrated army tank at the crux of the film. The film, Pippa will see Ishaan essay the role of a war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The battle is considered to be a historic one and it took place in Garibpur wherein India for the first time infiltrated and entered enemy land, thus leading to the liberation of our neighbor Bangladesh.

The film is based on the book, The Burning Chaffees

Pippa is penned down by Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan, and Raja Krishna Menon. The film is based on the book The Burning Chaffees which was written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta himself. The movie's title signifies the magnificent

Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76 which was popularly and lovingly known as “Pippa” which means empty ghee container that smoothly floats on water. The film will narrate the incident wherein Balram and his tank squadron fought the grueling 48-hour-long Battle of Garibpur that laid the foundation for and influenced the outcome of the impending war in India’s favor.

The movie will also give viewers a glimpse in the Brigadier's life as he went on to prove himself in a war for the liberation of another country. The historic battle had paved the path for India’s triumph as Captain Mehta rose to the occasion and led his troops to victory. The film Pippa will also be exploring the poignancy of a family displaced during the wartime amidst the backdrop of the heart-wrenching refugee crisis. The makers are yet to cast for the roles of the Brigadier's elder brother and younger sister.

