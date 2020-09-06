Ishaan Khatter Weekly Roundup: Know What The Actor Was Up To This Week

Ishaan Khatter is popular among his fans and he keeps them updated about his life by posting pictures on his social media handle. The actor was trending this week from time to time as the trailer of Khaali Peeli released recently. He was seen actively commenting and posting pictures on his social media handle giving his fans glimpses of the film sets and several behind-the-scene photos.

Ishaan Khatter would soon be seen sharing the screen with Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli and was seen opposite Tabu in A Suitable Boy. His social media profile is filled with posts about his upcoming movies. Here is what Ishaan Khatter was up to this week.

Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli look test

Ishaan Khatter shared a series of throwback pictures from his look test for his upcoming film Khaali Peeli. The actor would be seen portraying the character of a taxi driver. Ishaan Khatter updated his fans by telling them that the look test for his character in the film took place exactly a year before the picture he posted.

In one picture, he is seen leaning against a door and lighting a cigarette while in the next picture he is seen posing as a taxi driver while sipping tea from a small glass. In another picture, he is seen posing while looking at the camera, and this look is different from the other two pictures as he wore a striped shirt that he left button down. The actor mentioned that his character in Khaali Peeli has been his favourite.

He further mentioned that he is happy how “things have really come back serendipitously in a full circle. Starting and ending on the same studio floor. Gearing up. Time for blast off”. Check out the pictures below.

Ishaan Khatter was also seen commenting on his co-star Vijay Varma’s post where he had talked about working with the cast of the film, A Suitable Boy. Vijay Varma had mentioned how he had a fanboy moment while working with Tabu and how he was able to work closely with Ishaan Khattar as well. Ishaan, on the other hand, showed his goofy side and played with words in the comment section.

Vijay Varma had mentioned that he was a fan of Tabu and for Ishaan he had written, “Also got me to work closely with friend/fan @ishaankhatter”. Ishaan left a goofy comment on the post. Ishaan wrote in the comments that it was okay as he knew that Vijay Varma was really his family. Check out the post and comment below.

Image credits: Ishaan Khatter PR

