Ishaan Khatter Shares BTS Clips From 'Khaali Peeli', Says 'Did 99.2% Of Car Stunts Myself'

Before the release of the much-awaited film Khaali Peeli, actor Ishaan Khatter has been treating fans with some amazing BTS pictures and videos from the sets. Recently, the actor shared a series of videos on Instagram which just shows the amount of fun Ishaan had on the sets with director Maqbool Khan and his co-actor Ananya Panday while filming the scenes.

Ishaan Khatter shares BTS videos from Khaali Peeli sets

The first video showed the preparation of Ishaan as a taxi driver where he can be seen enjoying his time on the set with Maqbool and Ananya. The second clip shows Ananya holding on to Ishaan’s hands and then swinging around. In the third clip, the actor showcased the nail-biting action stunt which was performed by him. The other clips showcased some of the memorable moments spent by Ishaan working under the guidance of the director. While captioning the post, Ishaan wrote that he was confused about sharing that feeling about spending his time and vibes on the sets of Khaali Peeli. He also explained that in the third video, it was he who did all the car stunts himself.

Earlier, the director of the film Maqbool Khan shared a picture from in between the shoot on the sets of the film while posing with his “Anmol Ratan“ Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday on Instagram. He shared a collage of pictures wherein in one of them he can be seen posing with Ishaan Khatter while hugging him from behind while in the second picture, Maqbool Khan can be seen smiling and posing with Ananya Panday. He captioned the post and wrote, “Mere do Anmol Ratan !! In between the shots, Some rest and some posing. Positive energies around !! Blessed.”

Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios, Himanshu Kishan Mehra. Apart from Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, the cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat as the main antagonist. The plot revolves around Pooja and Blackie who were childhood sweethearts. However, they got separated when they were young due to certain circumstances. Pooja who is now a prostitute runs away from her brothel stealing a huge amount and meets Blackie the taxi driver. Their chase and escape begin as a goon and the police follow them.

(Image credit: Ishaan Khatter/ Instagram)

