'Khaali Peeli' Director Maqbool Khan Shares BTS Pic With Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday

Before the release of the much-anticipated film Khaali Peeli, the star cast of the film has been sharing several BTS pictures to arouse curiosity in fans. Recently the director of the film Maqbool Khan shared a picture from in between the shoot on the sets of the film while posing with his “Anmol Ratan“ Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday on Instagram

Khaali Peeli director shares a BTS picture

He shared a collage of pictures wherein in one of them he can be seen posing with Ishaan Khatter while hugging him from behind while in the second picture, Maqbool Khan can be seen smiling and posing with Ananya Panday. He captioned the post and wrote, “Mere do Anmol Ratan !! In between the shots, Some rest and some posing. Positive energies around !! Blessed.”

Earlier, apart from the director, Ishaan who is playing the role of a taxi driver in the film shared a series of pictures with the director Maqbool Khan and called him the “leader”. In one of the pictures on Instagram, Ishaan who can be seen in his character seems to be rehearsing a particular scene with the director. In another picture, Ananya, Ishaan can be seen sitting in a taxi while the director explains to them a particular scene. The third and fourth pictures show Maqbool indulged in a friendly conversation with Ishaan on the sets of the film. Keeping his fashion game on point Maqbool can be seen wearing a cowboy hat in every picture. Addressing his style and thanking the director for his vision, the Dhadak actor wrote, “Yessss cowboy, the leader of the pack, Mac”.

Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios, Himanshu Kishan Mehra. Apart from Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, the cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat as the main antagonist. The plot revolves around Pooja and Blackie who were childhood sweethearts. However, they got separated when they were young due to certain circumstances. Pooja who is now a prostitute runs away from her brothel stealing a huge amount and meets Blackie the taxi driver. Their chase and escape begin as a goon and the police follow them.

(Image credit: Maqbool Khan/ Instagram)

