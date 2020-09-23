Ishaan Khatter Shares BTS Pics With Director Maqbool Khan From 'Khaali Peeli'

Actor Ishaan Khatter who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Khaali Peeli starring opposite Ananya Panday has been treating fans with some amazing BTS pictures on social media. The actor who is playing the role of a taxi driver in the film recently shared a series of pictures with the director Maqbool Khan and called him the “leader.”

Ishaan Khatter shares BTS pictures from Khaali Peeli set

In one of the pictures on Instagram, Ishaan who can be seen in his character seems to be rehearsing a particular scene with the director. In another picture, Ananya, Ishaan can be seen sitting in a taxi while the director explains to them a particular scene. The third and fourth pictures show Maqbool indulged in a friendly conversation with Ishaan on the sets of the film. Keeping his fashion game on point Maqbool can be seen wearing a cowboy hat in every picture. Addressing his style and thanking the director for his vision, the Dhadak actor wrote, “Yessss cowboy, the leader of the pack, Mac.” The director was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “Sending u loads of love and hugs rock star.”

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli will soon be releasing on Zee Plex. Khaali Peeli's release date is October 2, 2020. Film critic Taran Adarsh revealed that the film will also be released on drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru, apart from Zee5 and Zee Plex. He shared the details on his social media. He informed the audience that the Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer will also be releasing in drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bangalore. The Gurgaon Talkies and few other drive-in theatres in Gurugram, Haryana, and some drive-in theatres in Bangalore will be screening Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli. He also shared a picture of the two lead actors from the film. Ishaan Khatter is leaning on a taxi while Ananya Panday is seen seated on it.

Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and jointly produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios, Himanshu Kishan Mehra. Apart from Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, the cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat as the main antagonist. The plot revolves around Pooja and Blackie who were childhood sweethearts. However, they got separated when they were young due to certain circumstances. Pooja who is now a prostitute runs away from her brothel stealing a huge amount and meets Blackie the taxi driver. Their chase and escape begin as a goon and the police follow them.

(Image credit: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

