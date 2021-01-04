Ishaan Khatter Shares A Glimpse Of His Vacation In The Maldives With A Sun Kissed Photo

Ishaan Khatter has been spending some quality time in the Maldives. As the actor has been sharing glimpses of his vacation on social media, he posted yet another moment for his fans online. As Ishaan Khatter’s Maldives photos are being loved by all his fans, let’s take a look at Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram update and see what he has been sharing and how his fans have been loving them.

Ishaan Khatter’s Maldives photos

Ishaan Khatter recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo in which he can be seen in a boat wearing an orange coloured t-shirt with green shorts. The actor can also be seen posing in the sunshine with a pair of cool shades while vacaying in the Maldives. In the post, Ishaan Khatter added a meaningful thought by Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke.

When all the fans saw Ishaan Khatter’s Maldives photo, they were delighted and mentioned how cute he looked. Some of them also stated how his spectacular photo gave his fans goosebumps while others dropped in song lyrics relating to his stunning wavy hair. Let’s take a look at the comments by fans who showered love on Ishaan Khatter’s photos from the Maldives.

Here’s yet another set of Ishaan Khatter’s photos from his Maldives trip that showcased the fun time spent by the actor. In the first one, the actor can be seen sitting in the water and cutely smiling for the camera. In the next one, he added a short clip in which he captured a group of dolphins enjoying the sea. The next clip depicted Ishaan drinking coconut water directly from the coconut. In the last two ones, he added one picture of himself along with a mesmerizing clip of sunset. In the caption, Ishaan mentioned how there were choppy waters this year but the sun still rose every morning. He then sent luck and love to everyone for a more prosperous and happy new year and said how dolphins were lucky. Ishaan then gave a final goodbye to 2020 with the last sunset of the year.

