Ishaan Khatter's Latest Shoot Look Speaks Volumes About Androgynous Fashion; See Pic

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter recently took to social media to share a series of pictures that have been clicked for a leading fashion magazine. In the pictures shared, the actor is seen portraying a version of androgynous fashion while defining how it can be done right with the right knowledge and colour sense. The actor is seen slaying in a series of silver jewellery, which makes him look classy, fashionable, and bold. Fans seem to be quite impressed with his look as they have flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages.

Ishaan Khatter’s attempt at androgynous fashion

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is well-known for his quirky sense of style and his bold fashion statement, which has left the audience stunned on various occasions. The actor recently shared a picture re-defining androgynous fashion and it has been catching up with the audience for all the right reasons. He is seen wearing a black well-textured kurta, which has been studded with a few white designs. The kurta has a short Chinese collar and has been presented well, with correct measurements and a shrink-less look.

The most unique part of the photograph is the bunch of silver jewellery that has been used on his ears and fingers. He is seen wearing a hanging earring which is similar to a hoop and has a few loose ends to give it a fancy look. The traditional earring goes well with the black outfit and sets a bold statement with the correct makeup. The two stud earrings around the ear cartilage are also another highlight of the look and have been put together well. The detailed appearance, combined with the curly hair, gives a wild and free look with a dash of tradition.

The best part about the androgynous fashion is that is open to experimenting and hence opens a series of opportunities. The safest way to style jewellery is by combining it with monochrome colours as such a combination would rarely fail on any occasion. However, if the plan is to opt for bright, bold colours, some of the other jewellery pieces have to be dropped; however, a pair of earrings and few rings rarely fail the look. If you feel like the look can do with more jewellery, it is totally worth a shot as the whole game resides in being able to carry the look with confidence. Wearing roomy clothes like a loose fit of bottoms or shirts or kurtas are a few items that you can easily experiment with when trying your hand at androgynous fashion

Image Courtesy: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

