Suyash Tilak Pens Note After His Accident, Says He's Safe And Has No Serious Injuries

Television actor Suyash Tilak is popularly known for his role as Jayram Khanolkar in Ka Re Durava. The actor recently suffered from an accident in a cab. He shared a post informing his fans that he is doing fine and has fewer injuries.

Suyash Tilak's note after his accident

According to Loksatta, Suyash Tilak was travelling in a cab on February 28 when a tempo carrying goods hit his cab. Suyash's cab was pushed off-road because of the accident. However, the driver and Suyash were not majorly injured. He took to his social media to inform his fans that he is safe. He thanked them for their prayers and blessings. He wrote that he is safe and has no serious injuries. Suyash added, "God is kind. Humanity is still alive" He also shared a selfie with the note. Take a look at Suyash Tilak's Instagram note to his fans and followers.

Reactions to Suyash's note

After reading about Suyash Tilak's accident, his friends and followers took to comment with 'get well soon' messages. Celebrities from the Marathi industry wrote 'take care' in the comments section. His fans seemed confused as they kept asking what exactly happened to Suyash. A fan wrote that they aren't aware of the incident but their good wishes are with him. Take a look at some comments on the note he shared.

Image source: Suyash Tilak's Instagram

Suyash Tilak's TV shows and movies

Suyash Tilak's TV shows such as Amarprem, Pudhcha Paaul, Ka Re Durava, Sakhya Re and Ek Ghar Mantarlela garnered him immense popularity. He has also worked in films like Bhakarkhadi 7 km, Classmates, Langar Ek Paash and Divas Ha Majha. He made his Bollywood debut with Ishaan Khattar's Khali Peeli. He was seen playing the role of Mangesh in the film. Suyash is currently seen playing Shantanu in the show Shubhmangal Online on Colors Marathi. The show stars Sayali Sanjeev as the female lead opposite Suyash.

