Katrina Kaif Shares An Unseen Picture In PJs For 'ask Me Anything' Session

Known for her work in Hindi-language films, Katrina Kaif is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. Katrina made her debut in Bollywood in 2003 with Ayesha Shroff's production Boom and later entered Telugu cinema with Malliswari in 2004 starring opposite Daggubati Venkatesh. The actor was then featured in several Bollywood films but primarily gained popularity with four hits in 2007 Namaste London, Apne, Partner, and Welcome. Being a Bollywood actor, Kat is usually engaged with her fans on social media handles. The actress recently took to her Instagram for an 'ask me anything' session and added an unseen picture of her when asked by a fan.

Katrina Kaif's unseen picture in PJs

Katrina Kaif's photos take no time to garner millions of likes and comments. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle to start an 'ask me anything' session where she'd put up pictures in the background for her 46.8 million followers. While fans were asking her to post several different types of photos and asking questions about her breakfast and last vacation, one of the fans asked the actor for an unseen picture. Kat, while replying to the question posted a mirror selfie in her pyjamas. The actor was wearing pink shorts, a white t-shirt, and brown boots. She also added a 'purple heart' sticker with the story.

A peek into Katrina Kaif's Instagram

The Bollywood actor often posts several unseen pictures and videos on her social media. Recently, she posted two pictures of herself in a blue t-shirt with the caption 'Monday blues.' The picture gathered over one million likes and thousands of 'pretty' and 'beautiful' comments. Fans and followers were seen drooling over Katrina Kaif's unseen picture.

Katrina's upcoming movies

The Raajneeti actor will soon be seen in action/thriller Sooryavanshi set to release on April 2, 2021. The film cast Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgan, and Ranveer Singh as the lead characters. The actor is also doing a horror/comedy Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Image Source: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

