'Many Had Laughed', But Ishkaran Has Last Laugh As SC Allows CBI Probe In Sushant Case

In a massive judgment pronounced on Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and ordered the Mumbai police to cooperate. Advocate Ishkaran Bhandari who promised a CBI investigation into the case and led a virtual protest on Twitter seeking justice for Sushant said that his and Sushant's fans' promise was delivered today. Taking to Twitter, Bhandari said that the journey in achieving CBI for the late actor was difficult but the united efforts of fans and supporters made it possible.

It was a difficult journey, many laughed, when we promised CBI investigation on 9th July.



But We the #Warriors4SSR united & fought.



Promise Made, Promise delivered.



We achieved CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput.



सत्यमेव जयते — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) August 19, 2020

Appearing on Republic shortly after, Ishkaran also commended Kangana Ranaut for her courage in speaking on Sushant's behalf.

Ishkaran Bhandari hails Kangana Ranaut's courage #LIVE as Supreme Court allows CBI probe in Sushant death case; Tune in for #CBIForSSR updates here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei @KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/JyJPIkvMCC — Republic (@republic) August 19, 2020

Supreme Court allows CBI probe

In a breaking development amid the global and relentless #CBIForSSR campaign, the Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict giving nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Maharashtra Government's option to challenge the order pronounced by the Supreme Court has been turned down. The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

The orders were dictated within minutes of the single-judge bench assembling. Justice Roy had earlier held two hearings into Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. Former ASG Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, had submitted that Bihar CM had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities. "In Maharashtra, there may be political pressure but not in Bihar. What are we hiding in this case? The Maharashtra Police have not cooperated with the Bihar Police in this case," Maninder Singh had told the apex court.

The CBI is likely to arrive in Mumbai to begin its probe, whereas the ED has already summoned prime accused Rhea Chakraborty twice.

