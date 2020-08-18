Rhea Chakraborty Gives Reason For Her U-turn On Seeking A CBI Probe Into Sushant's Death

Rhea Chakraborty claimed on Tuesday that she had encouraged CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case initially but has now opposed to it because it was ‘illegally’ transferred to the Central agency without Maharashtra government’s consent.

A statement released by Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that the actress had initially sent a message to Union Home Minister Amit Shah Union seeking a CBI investigation into the matter, and also informed the Supreme Court that she has no objection if the case is ‘legally’ transferred to the agency. However, she has opposed the ‘illegal’ registration and investigation conducted by the Bihar police and its ‘unlawful’ transfer to the CBI.

'Unless the Maharashtra Government consents to a CBI investigation, the case cannot be transferred to the agency', her statement read. Instead, the Bihar Government should have transferred the investigation back to the Mumbai Police as per the Notification issued by the Centre, it noted.

Blaming the Bihar administration for its ‘unlawful’ steps, Rhea’s lawyer stated that the very foundation of the Federal Structure was at stake by the present actions of the government.

Rhea attacks Sushant's family

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer released a statement amid the ongoing investigation against the actor by various institutions related to Sushant Singh's death. The advocate termed the allegations against the actor as ‘concocted’ and that the FIR registered against her at Patna was done with ‘ulterior motives’.

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maishende claimed that she has given statements and submitted all documents as asked by the SC, Mumbai Police and ED. He called the registration of the FIR by the father in the Patna police station as an ‘afterthought’, questioning why they had kept silent for 40 days.

The advocate went on to allege improper behaviour on Rhea by Sushant’s sister Priyanka and claimed that this incident had ‘strained’ the equation between Rhea with the family. This also led to her being excluded from the list of attendees for Sushant’s last rites, he claimed. Maneshende also claimed Rhea battled anxiety issues and that she requested Sushant to be able to meet her family after attending one such session with a therapist.

Rhea's entire defence and behaviour so far has been riddled with inconsistencies, such as her seeking a CBI probe before allegations were made against her, and while she has periodically protested her innocence she hasn't refuted the major claims against her, and the ones she has are contrary to Republic's own investigation. Rhea's claim that she never received any transfer from Sushant, for instance, doesn't address the massive expenses that Sushant's bank account shows that he made for her and her brother. Rhea's sole demand has been for the Mumbai police to probe the case.

