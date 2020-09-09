Ishkaran Hails HC's Order Staying Demolition Of Kangana's Office; Slams Maharashtra Govt

In a major setback for the Maharashtra Government, the Bombay HC has ordered to stay the demolition of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai which was being taken down by the BMC on Wednesday afternoon.

Hailing the High Court’s order in favour of Kangana, who has been a target for the ruling Shiv Sena since the past couple of days, lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari said: “We are Democracy, but let’s be very careful this is how Government tries to suppress Voices!”

Bombay HC orders STAY on Demolition of Kangana Ranaut property.



Further hitting out at the 'hypocrites' supporting Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested for procuring drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Ishkaran Bhandari said that no Bollywood celebrity, nor any liberal is voicing support or ‘smashing patriarchy’ for Kangana Ranaut who is being threatened and attacked by the ruling party in Maharashtra.

Referring to Kangana, Ishkaran said that the 'small-town girl made her career on her own terms' and is brave to speak her mind. But for her courage, she is threatened and then her hard-earned property is demolished.

A young girl @KanganaTeam came from small town, made her career on her own terms, and speaks her mind.



For this she is physically threatened & then her hard earned property is demolished!



But no Bollywood or liberal will say smash Patriarchy or support her.



Bombay HC stays demolition

In a huge victory for Kangana Ranaut, the Bombay HC stayed Shiv Sena-led BMC's demolition of her Manikarnika films' office. The Bombay HC has asked the civic body to file a reply on the actor's petition. The court will hear the matter on Thursday.

Kangana's lawyer had filed a plea in the High Court earlier in the day and sought interim relief from the demolition process. The BMC on Wednesday entered the property and razed parts of it with JCB and other equipment.

Kangana has arrived in Mumbai, but before her flight took off she said that 'her spirit will only rise higher and higher.' She said that she has promised to give blood to Maharashtra pride and 'Maha government and their goons' cannot harm her spirit. This comes as Kangana has locked horns with Shiv Sena after comparing Mumbai to PoK and the Taliban over the threats issued against her.

BMC demolishes Kangana’s property

The civic body claimed that during 'regular inspection' it found several illegal constructions and modifications have been carried out without taking necessary approvals from the civic body. The BMC on Tuesday also filed a 'caveat' in a local court, saying it should be heard first if Ranaut challenges the stop-work notice issued to her.

BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises, bringing in heavy mechanised equipment Kangana Ranaut approached the Bombay High Court challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her office and sought a stay on the demolition process.

