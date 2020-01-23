'Ishqiya' Movie Scenes That Stole The Audience's Hearts; Watch

Ishqiya is well-written and has some very cool cinematography to go with some fine performances by the lead actor Naseeruddin Shah, Vidya Balan and Arshad Warsi. Throughout the movie, Vishal Bhardwaj seems to be consistent, Gulzar's lyrics are magical, and the background score contains some cool oldies too. The movie tells the story of Khalujaan and Babban, two small-time thieves on the run from their boss Mushtaq and they subsequently fall in love with a beautiful widow named Krishna. Here are some of the best scenes from the film Ishqiya:

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's Best Scenes As Tanu From Her Rom-com Film 'Tanu Weds Manu'

Arshad Warsi Says a Hindi Latifa

The scene features Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah. It shows Arshad and Naseeruddin trapped with their boss and other goons. To escape from there, both decide to fool their boss by telling a Latifa (joke).

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Completes 1 Year; Here Are Five Best Scenes

Arshad Warsi Inquires about Red Light Area

Babban wants to go to a red light area in town and asks sweeper Nandu to tell him about that. He also inquires Nandu about all the details of the gun. After asking the address of the red light area, Nandu in return asks for money and agrees to come with him to the city.

The climax of the movie

In this scene, Vidyadhar is burnt alive in a gas cylinder explosion caused by Krishna, Babban and Khalu. The scene also shows the fight between Vidyadhar and Vidya where she is attacked brutally by him. In the end, Vidhyadhar is seen pointing towards Vidya and wanting to speak to her.

Fight between Naseeruddin and Arshad

The scene features a fight between Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah. While they travel with Vidya Balan, a fight starts between both of them following a disagreement on an issue. The scene is considered one of the best from the film.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Best Scenes As Shiv Sena Founder In 'Thackeray'

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Best Scenes As Mr Khan From Vidya Balan's 'Kahaani'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.