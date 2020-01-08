Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Best Scenes As Mr Khan From Vidya Balan's 'Kahaani'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has created a place for himself in the Hindi film industry after delivering leading roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur 2 and Kick. He is known for movies like Manjhi- The Mountain Man, Raman Raghav 2.0, Badlapur, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The actor is also known for his role in the Netflix original series, Sacred Games. He was widely appreciated and loved for his performance. Kahaani saw one of the best substantial roles of Nawazuddin.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was cast as a police officer Mr Khan in Vidya Balan’s 2012 film and was super hit at the box-office. This is Nawaz's one of the most memorable character where he was seen in a despiteful role with a caustic tone and a cigarette in his mouth. Here are some of the best scenes of the Kick star Nawazuddin from the film Kahaani.

Nawazuddin interview’s Vidya

It is the first scene when Nawazuddin's character as Mr A Khan is introduced in the film. He went on to Kolkata to have interaction with Vidya Balan who essays the role of Vidya Bagchi. His dialogue delivery and acting skills throughout their conversation are unforgettable. His dialogue, "Mein Apko Ek Free Mein Advice Deta Hu, Halaki Mein Deta Nahi," also got people’s attention.

When Nawazuddin orders Vidya to help him

Nawaz takes the help of Rana to catch Shreedhar who was helping Milan Damji. Nawaz makes a plan to use Vidya to find Milan, but their plan fails as Vidya kills Shreedhar in a fight with herself and Rana. Later, he makes another plan and asks Vidya to hack the computer of Shreedhar once again. Later, he requests Vidya to help him.

The Climax

During the climax, Vidya gets into a fight with Indraneil. She gets pushed around. Instead of using a pair of scissors, Vidya stabs Indraneil with her hairpin. Later, as Indraneil lies dead on the ground, she removes her prosthetic pregnant belly. Hence, in the end, Nawaz comes to know that she was using him and the police force to catch Milan and was sent by someone for the operation.

