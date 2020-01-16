Kangana Ranaut's Best Scenes As Tanu From Her Rom-com Film 'Tanu Weds Manu'

Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu series is one of the most popular films of Bollywood. The film has an ensemble cast with actors like R Madhavan, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The Tanu Weds Manu franchise is a comedy series where Manu, an NRI doctor who comes to India to search for a bride. He meets Tanu, a fun-loving girl who has no plans of marrying him but the two eventually fall in love and get hitched. Later, its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns also hit the theatres to tickle the fans of the original film and was successful at the Box Office too. Both films gained wide popularity throughout the country. Here are some of the best scenes from the films.

Kangana calls Madhavan London Returns

The families of Tanu and Manu plan their trip to Vaishno Devi. Meanwhile. Kangana (Tanu) asks Manu to say 'no' for the marriage the next day. She also calls Manu, London Returned as she feels he is more of a guy from London who has just come to India to get married.

Tanu's entry as Payal's friend

The scene shows Kangana's re-entry as Tanuja in Manoj's life. Manu, who has come to attend the wedding of his childhood friend, meets Tanu once again after they decided to broke the relation earlier. Kangana looks beautiful in Punjabi outfit with sunglasses and many of her fans loved watching her in this attire.

Kangana’s Kanpuriya Dance

Tanu gets a little drunk and dances to the iconic song Kajra Mohabbat Waala with Manu. She asks for a drink at her friend's wedding and wants to romance Manu. She says her dialogue, "Aap Bade Darling Type Ke Ho, Manu Ji." that time.

When Tanu asks Manu to stay till her marriage

In the movie, Tanu reaches the railway station to find Manu. She finds him and asks him to stay as her boyfriend (Jimmy Shergil) is coming and she wants Manu to attend her wedding. The dialogue, "Aapne Bahot Bhagaya, Sharmaji" showed yearning and love for Manu.

