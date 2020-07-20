From Arshad Warsi To Vidya Balan: Here Are The Details About 'Ishqiya' Cast's Net Worth

Ishqiya, an Indian black comedy released a decade ago and was well-received by fans and critics alike. The film starred Naseeruddin Shah, Vidya Balan and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles. The film is about two criminals who are on a run from goons, and how they fall in love with the same woman who gives them refuge. Ishqiya was directed by Abhishek Chaubey who debuted as a director in this film. Read on to know the net worth of the cast of the film.

Arshad Warsi's Net Worth

Arshad Warsi portrayed the character of Razzak Hussain aka Babban in Ishqiya. He is popularly known for his roles in movies like Munna Bhai series, Golmaal and Dhamaal. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 400 crores.

The primary source of income for Arshad Warsi is his career in the film industry. He has also been featured in a web series, Asur and as hosted several reality shows over the years. The actor reportedly charges a large sum for brand endorsements and appearing in events.

Naseeruddin Shah’s net worth

According to a leading media portal the net worth of Naseeruddin Shah is Rs 378 crores. The actor played the character of Khalujan/ Iftikhar in the film. His character in the film was that of a criminal who was on a run and seeks refuge in a woman’s (Vidya Balan’s) house.

Naseeruddin Shah is a famous actor who is credited for films like A Wednesday, The Dirty Picture, The Girl in Yellow Boots, Today Special. The actor is also known popularly for his theatre acting and has attracted numerous fans who applaud his work.

Vidya Balan’s Net worth

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Vidya Balan is around $15 million. In Ishqiya, she portrayed the character of Krishna who was an important character in the film. Vidya Balan’s character in the film had received a lot of appreciation.

Vidya Balan made her debut in the film industry in critically acclaimed Parineeta in 2005. The actor went on to do popular films like Kahaani, Paa, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and The Dirty Picture. This year she completed 15 years in Bollywood industry.

Her primary source of income is her acting career. The actor charges huge sums for brand endorsements and ad commercials. Moreover, she charges money for appearing in events and ceremonies.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

