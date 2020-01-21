Ishqiya Movie Songs That Stole All Music Lovers' Hearts; Watch Videos

Debutant filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey's Ishqiya featured Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi in the lead role. Regardless of its colourful language and simmering sexuality, the movie also has enough lyricism, layers and eccentricity to stereotype it as grim or gawky. Produced, co-written (along with Chaubey and Sabrina Dhawan) and composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie is a tricky and moody tale of a whimsical trio who are caught in twisted circumstances. Here are a few songs from the movie that stole all music lovers' heart.

Dil To Bachcha Hai

Sung by the melodious Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the song instantly strikes a chord with the listener. The song has a retro feel which seems to be inspired by the music of a Raj Kapoor film. The song features Naseeruddin Shah remembering his old and romantic memories with Vidya Balan in the film.

Ibn-e-Batuta

Next in line is Ibn-e-batuta, which is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Mika Singh. The song features Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi. The song was penned by veteran lyricist Gulzar. The song was allegedly said to be an improvisation of a poem by the late Hindi poet, Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena.

Ab Mujhe Koi

Then there is Ab Mujhe Koi in the soulful voice of Rekha Bhardwaj. The song is picturised on the character of Vidya Balan. The song was also nominated for IIFA Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Badi Dheere Jali

Finally, another Rekha rendition, Badi Dheere Jali is also one of the best songs from the album. Starting with the music of the sitar, this semi-classical song is also mixed with western music which is undoubtedly a treat to the ears. The song slowly grows on you and presents a combination that is highly interesting.

