Vidya Balan's Net Worth As She Completes 15 Years In The Film Industry

Vidya Balan today completed 15 years in the Hindi film industry as she celebrates her debut in the critically acclaimed film, Parineeta. The actor even took to her social media to celebrate her 15th anniversary with her fans. She wrote a long message talking about her film and her experience in Bollywood since. On the occasion of Vidya Balan completing 15 years in the industry, here is a look at her total net worth.

Vidya Balan takes to social media to celebrate her 15th anniversary in Bollywood

Also Read | Can Akshay Kumar Be The Desi Don Draper In Bollywood's Version Of 'Mad Men'? Find Out

Above is Vidya Balan's latest post on social media, where she talks about her debut film, Parineeta. In her post, Vidya Balan mentioned that she made her debut on June 10, 2005. She then went on to talk about how grateful she was to the medium of cinema and she also thanked her many fans who supported her for over 15 years. Finally, Vidya Balan also mentioned that June 10 was her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur's debut as a producer.

Also Read | Boney Kapoor Celebrates 21 Years Of 'Sirf Tum'; Sushmita Sen Reacts On 'Dilbar' Success

Vidya Balan's impressive net worth after 15 years in the Bollywood Film Industry

Ever since her debut in 2005, Vidya Balan became one of the most sought after actors in the Industry. She has featured in numerous acclaimed films, including Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Guru, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Paa, Kahaani series, and many more. However, Vidya Balan did not begin her career in Bollywood. She first started off as a TV actor in 1995's sitcom, Hum Paanch.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's 'Satyagraha': Watch The BTS Of The Making Of 'Janta Rocks' Song

But she did not have much success in TV and was forced to feature in TV ads. She finally got her film debut in 2003's Bengali film, Bhalo Theko. Two years later, the actor made her Bollywood debut in the critically acclaimed and beloved film, Parineeta.

While most of her income comes from her brilliant acting career, Vidya Balan also earns a sizable income from sponsorships, brand deals, and guest appearances and TV shows and music videos. According to various sources, Vidya Balan's total net worth is around $27 million.

Also Read | Rhea Kapoor Shares Funny Cocktail Picture With Kareena, Latter Suggests Connaught Place

[Promo Image from Vidya Balan Instagram]

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.