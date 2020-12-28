Ishwar Bidri Passes Away: 10 Movies Of The Cinematographer You Must Watch

Veteran cinematographer Ishwar Bidri passed away on Sunday, i.e. December 27. Ishwar suffered a cardiac arrest while he was visiting a function and was rushed to a hospital. The artist later succumbed due to his poor health conditions and age. Ishwar Bidri's death has shocked fans as he was a celebrated cinematographer who was credited for his work in many popular movies like - "Royal Utsav", "Andaz Apna Apna" and "Border". Here's a look at some of Ishwar Bidri's movies:

Royal Utsav

This movie came out in 2003 and was directed by Ravi Pathak. It cast Charu Arora, Sudesh Berry, Tripta Chopra, Monalisa, Abhishek Sharma, Vikram Singh, and Antra Vishwas in various roles. The movie was quite grand and many fans had positive reviews of the film. The film had Ishwar as the Director of Photography.

Kabhi Kahin

This film came out in 2008 and was directed by Amol Shetge. The plot of the movie revolved around two young men who take a road trip and witness some freak incidents that will change their life. The movie cast Ashmit Patel, Anubhav Anand, and Tulip Joshi in the lead.

Unns: Love... Forever

This movie came out in 2006 and was directed by Bhupender Gupta and written by Farooque Braelvi and Bhupender Gupta. The film cast Juhi Babbar, Chitrapama, and Sanjay Kapoor in the lead. The film was about a girl called Ria who lives a very lavish life and is about to get married. The movie has a rating of 3.4/10 on IMDb.

Rain: The Terror Within

This movie came out in 2005 and was directed and written by Amol Shetge. It cast Himanshu Malik, Meghna Naidu, and Panne Chatterjee in the lead. The film's plot revolved around a blind girl who lives with her mother. The film has a rating of 3.3/10 on IMDb.

Who Are You?

This movie came out in 2004 and was directed by Ravi Sharma Shankar. The film cast Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, and Dharmendra in the lead. The film's plot revolved around the life of Sandra William. The film has a rating of 3.7/10 on IMDb.

Andaaz Apna Apna

This movie came out in 1994 and was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha. It cast Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie was about two men who dream of marrying rich women to live out their lives in peace.

Gunaah

The movie came out in 2002 and was directed by Amol Shetge. It cast Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea, and Ashutosh Rana in the lead. The plot of the movie revolved around a tough cop who is trying to unravel the demons of her past. The movie was liked by fans.

Ab Ke Baras

This movie came out in 2002 and was directed by Raj Kanwar. It cast Arya Babbar, Amrita Rao, and Ashutosh Rana in the lead. The plot of the movie revolved around the lead actor who lives in the US and dreams about having a parallel life in India. The movie has a rating of 3.4/10 on IMDb.

Farz

This movie came out in 2002 and was directed by Raj Kanwar. The film cast Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Jackie Shroff in the lead. The film was about ACP Arjun Singh and his life. The film has a rating of 4.2/10 IMDb.

Border

This movie came out in 1997 and was directed by JP Dutta. The film cast Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead. The movie was loved by fans and by critics. The movie has a rating of 7.9/10 on IMDb.

