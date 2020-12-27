'Vaaranam Aayiram' And Other Suriya Movies That Feature An Ensemble Cast

Suriya is one of Tamil Cinema's most successful actors. He marked his debut with the 1997 movie Nerukku Ner and refused to look back since then. The actor went on to star in commercially successful films such as Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Vaaranam Aayiram, and Ghajini, to name a few.

The eldest son of superstar Sivakumar, Suriya has collaborated with numerous iconic actors and filmmakers. So, we have compiled some of Suriya’s ensemble drama movies that you must check out right away:

List of Suriya's movies featuring an ensemble cast

Vaaranam Aayiram

Vaaranam Aayiram shows Suriya playing dual roles of a father and son. He stars alongside Simran, Divya Spandana, and Sameera Reddy in the lead roles. The movie, which marked Reddy’s Tamil debut, revolves around the life of a man who recollects various parts of life with his father after his demise. Upon its release in 2008, Vaaranam Aayiram garnered immense praise from the critics and the audience alike. Besides being commercially successful, it received numerous awards and nominations.

Massu Engira Masilamani

Massu Engira Masilamani features an ensemble cast led by Suriya, Nayanthara, Parthiban, Premji, Pranitha Subhash, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The Venkat Prabhu-directorial tells the story of a con artist who gets a superpower of interacting with ghosts after his best buddy dies in an accident. While he plans to help all the spirits by fulfilling their last wishes, he meets a strange man making him murder people in higher positions. The 2015 action thriller movie garnered positive response from the critics and the viewers alike.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam stars Suriya, Ramya Krishnan, Karthik, Keerthy Suresh, Nandha, RJ Balaji, Kalaiyarasan, and Suresh Chandra Menon in prominent roles. The 2018 Tamil comedy movie is an adaptation of Bollywood flick Special 26, which features Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher. The makers took inspiration from the 1987 Opera House heist in Mumbai.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam tells the story of a young man who aspires to become a CBI officer. However, he faces rejection for not being able to give bribes. To get back at them, he creates a gang posing as CBI officials to raid corrupted people. The Vignesh Shivan-directorial garnered a positive response upon its release in 2018.

