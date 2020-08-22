Riteish Deshmukh's Sons Rejoice As They Bring Home An Eco-friendly Paper Ganesha; Watch

Celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza's sons Riaan and Rahyl welcomed home a DIY Ganpati Bappa this year on Ganesh Chaturthi. The toddlers created an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh made out of newspapers, shared proud father Riteish, on his Instagram handle.

The Housefull 4 actor shared an IGTV video showcasing the entire process that both his sons went through to create the idol and wishes fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Riteish Deshmukh and family celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

Earlier this morning, Riteish Deshmukh took to Instagram to wish netizens on the holy festival by giving fans an insight into his one-of-a-kind DIY Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Deshmukh shared an 'aww-dorable' video of his sons wherein they're seen creating an idol of Lord Ganesh by themselves, utilizing newspapers. In the video, the toddlers are also seen having a blast as they crumple newspapers into balls and form a Ganesha shaped idol out of them with the help of cello tape.

However, the sibling duo takes some help from their father and was also seen playing around with the trunk of Ganesha made from paper. The 5-year-old and the 4-year-old later painted the entire idol golden with some detailings on the ears with red colour.

As the video proceeds, Riteish shared how his family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by decorating their house with garlands. By the end of the IGTV, both Riaan and Rahyl wished everyone on the special occasion and looked adorable as they posed for the camera in ethnic wear. Sharing the video, the 41-year-old wrote, "Ganapati Bappa Morya #HappyGaneshChaturthi - wishing happiness and prosperity to you and your entire family. #EcofriendlyGanesha from Riaan & Rahyl (sic)".

Soon after the video was shared on Instagram, several fans showered the brother duo with heaps of praise in the comment section of the post. While one user commented writing, "Setting up an example for society. The perfect way to celebrate, enjoy and teach", another wrote, "these kids ate so talented". Check out netizens' reaction to Deshmukh family's eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebration below:

