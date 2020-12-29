Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Bikini Body And Chills By The Pool In 'bliss And Tranquility'

Malaika Arora has been shelling out major vacay goals on social media from her getaway to Goa with her family. After giving fans a sneak-peek into her 'fun aqua workout session' with trainer Sarvesh Shashi for making her Christmas celebrations healthier, Malaika has now set the internet ablaze with her bikini pictures. Earlier today, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl shared a streak of pictures on her Instagram handle to flaunt her enviably toned body as she posed by the pool in 'bliss and tranquillity'.

Malaika Arora's photos in animal-print bikini are all things stunning

Malaika Arora is having the time of her life with her family in Goa this holiday season, and her Instagram handle is proof. The 47-year-old has been quite active on social media lately to share her whereabouts with fans. After celebrating Christmas with a bang in Goa, Malaika took to Instagram yet again to share glimpses of her me-time by the pool from her staycation at Azara Beach House. In the pictures shared by her, the actor-dancer looked nothing less than stunning as she posed for the camera by the pool in a neon animal-print bikini.

Malaika also sported another neon outfit in the streak of photographs shared by her, wherein she flaunted her 'Home away from home' look. She was all-praise about her 'perfect getaway home' in her Instagram post as she showed off the luxurious pool villas in Goa where she has been spending her holidays at, this Christmas. She captioned her post writing, "Home away from home @azarabeachhouse ......bliss n tranquillity, 'the perfect getaway home'. Just too stunning #goa"

Check out Malaika Arora's Instagram post below:

In no time, Malaika's IG post caught everyone's attention and netizens couldn't stop gushing about it. Within an hour from posting the pictures, her post garnered over a whopping 250k likes and more than 1.6k comments. While her sister Amrita Arora and pals Bhavana Pandey & Maheep Kapoor showered her post with heaps of praise, netizens also couldn't help themselves but compliment her in the comment section of the post.

Check out some reactions by fans below:

