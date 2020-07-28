Vidyut Jammwal On Achieving Fitness, Says One Has To Be "a Master Of The marma"

Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal recently made it to the list of “10 People You Don’t Want to Mess With” by an entertainment portal. The actor is the only Indian to appear on this list. Recently, while discussing his upcoming film Yaara with another entertainment media, the actor revealed a few things on fitness and martial arts exponents. Keep reading to know more:

Vidyut Jammwal’s views on martial arts exponents

Known as a fitness freak, Vidyut Jammwal knows what makes him stand apart from others. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor revealed his views on fitness and that the kind of fitness he has achieved requires a lot of skills.

During the interview, he mentioned how it wasn't enough to simply have eight pack abs or stiff shoulders. He added that to be fit, one had to be a master of the marma (a body’s vital areas). Last seen in 2019 film Commando 3, Vidyut Jammwal is known for performing stunt sequences he executes in the films.

About Vidyut’s next film Khuda Haafiz

A day after the release of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara, Disney+Hotstar also released the trailer for Vidyut Jammwal’s upcoming film Khuda Haafiz, which is going to have a digital premiere on August 14. The film is set against the backdrop of the 2008 recession. The action drama film is about a husband’s (Vidyut Jammwal) search for his missing wife, in a foreign country. In the film, Vidyut will be seen portraying the role of Sameer Choudhary, while Shivaleeka Oberoi will play his missing wife, Nargis. Also, Sameer’s search for his missing wife will lead him to make some shady discoveries about human trafficking. Check out Khuda Haafiz's trailer below:

Vidyut's other projects

Vidyut Jammwal will next be seen in the crime drama film Yaara, which is being directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The film includes an ensemble cast featuring actors like Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, and Kenny Basumatary in leading roles. Reportedly, the film is all about the rise and fall of four friends who are carrying quiet operations across the India-Nepal border. The film was initially set to have a theatrical release but is now scheduled to release on Zee5 on July 30, 2020.

