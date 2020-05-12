'It's Unbelievable': Taapsee Pannu Shares Disbelief On 'Mulk' Co-star Rishi Kapoor's Death

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has been riding the crest of success with her latest film Thappad which has received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. While in conversation with a national daily, the actor spoke about one of her previous co-stars, late actor Rishi Kapoor, who had messaged her about the film too. She expressed her feeling of disbelief that Rishi Kapoor is no more and said that she feels lucky to have sat down and spoken to him about films and beyond.

The Manmarziyaan actor took a stroll down memory lane to the times when she worked with late Rishi Kapoor in Anubhav Sinha's film Mulk and David Dhawan's 2013 film Chashme Baddoor. She spoke about a side of his personality that people were not aware of and recalled that only when she spent time with him, did she know the other side of the 'hot-blooded Punjabi man'.

She recalled that even his compliments would sound as if he was scolding and added that he was a brilliant storyteller. She said that, in the future, when she won't spot him at industry parties anymore, his absence would sink in.

Taapsee had condoled the actor’s death in an Instagram post. Sharing a still of the two of them hugging in Mulk, she’d written, “My most favourite picture with him. Worked with him twice n the kind of brash honest compliments this man gave have never left my heart n mind. Even in his bullying there was so much love that one couldn’t help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him. the only costar of mine who could beat me in being ‘brutally’ honest. Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi. I’m sure I will meet him somewhere n this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our faces.”

