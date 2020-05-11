Taapsee Pannu's Banter With Sister Shagun On Mother's Day Post Is Hilarious; See Pic

As the world celebrated Mother's Day this Sunday, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and shared pictures with their mothers. Similarly, Taapsee Pannu too posted a throwback picture of her mother and wrote "This is where I get it from" implying that she got her gorgeous looks from her mother. The post was flooded with comments and fan reactions. But Taapsee Pannu's banter with her sister in the comments section is what caught everyone's eye. Read on for details.

Read | Taapsee Pannu Says 'Looop Lapeta' Is Not As Radical As 'Run Lola Run'; Read Details

Taapsee Pannu's throwback picture of mother on Mother's Day

Taapsee's funny banter with sister Shagun

On the throwback picture of the actor's mother, Taapsee had written that she gets her good looks from her mother. Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun Pannu also commented on that she too gets those looks from her gorgeous mother. Taapsee was soon to reply with a hilarious comment that read, "You got leftovers". The banter received reactions from fans who commented with laughter emoticons. Check out the comments below.

Lately, Taapsee has been posting many pictures with her family on her social media handles. Recently, she had shared a picture with her family from two years ago where they had all reunited for a 'paath' at her new apartment. Taapsee had also shared a throwback picture with her sister. Check out the pictures below.

Read | Taapsee Pannu Can't Stop Laughing At This 'Pink' BTS Throwback Picture

What's next for Taapsee Pannu?

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Thappad as the lead actor. The movie was well-received by fans and critics alike. According to various media portals, the actor has several projects lined up. Those projects include Haseen Dilruba and Loop Lapeta.

Read | Taapsee Pannu Talks About How ''society Aunties'' Judged Her For Playing With Boys

Read | Taapsee Pannu Reveals The Family's Reaction When They Heard About Her Relationship; Read

Image source: Shagun Pannuu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.