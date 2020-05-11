Last Updated:

Taapsee Pannu's Banter With Sister Shagun On Mother's Day Post Is Hilarious; See Pic

Taapsee Pannu recently shared a throwback picture of her mother on Mother's Day. On the post, she had a fun banter with sister, Shagun Pannu. Read on

As the world celebrated Mother's Day this Sunday, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and shared pictures with their mothers. Similarly, Taapsee Pannu too posted a throwback picture of her mother and wrote "This is where I get it from" implying that she got her gorgeous looks from her mother. The post was flooded with comments and fan reactions. But Taapsee Pannu's banter with her sister in the comments section is what caught everyone's eye. Read on for details. 

Taapsee Pannu's throwback picture of mother on Mother's Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Taapsee's funny banter with sister Shagun

On the throwback picture of the actor's mother, Taapsee had written that she gets her good looks from her mother. Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun Pannu also commented on that she too gets those looks from her gorgeous mother. Taapsee was soon to reply with a hilarious comment that read, "You got leftovers". The banter received reactions from fans who commented with laughter emoticons. Check out the comments below. 

Lately, Taapsee has been posting many pictures with her family on her social media handles. Recently, she had shared a picture with her family from two years ago where they had all reunited for a 'paath' at her new apartment. Taapsee had also shared a throwback picture with her sister. Check out the pictures below. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

What's next for Taapsee Pannu?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Thappad as the lead actor. The movie was well-received by fans and critics alike. According to various media portals, the actor has several projects lined up. Those projects include Haseen Dilruba and Loop Lapeta

