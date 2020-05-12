Taapsee Pannu's Mom Opens Up About Daughter's Marriage Plans; Says 'there's No Pressure'

Taapsee Pannu is one among the Bollywood leading stars who are known to be upfront and vocal about their views. Taapsee has never shied away from expressing her thoughts whether be it on social media or otherwise. The Badla actor has always openly spoken about her relationships too.

However, Taapsee and her mother get bombarded with questions regarding her wedding from all her aunties, revealed the actor herself in an interview with an online portal recently. But, just like her daughter, mother Pannu also does not get bothered with all the questions and she chooses to leave the decision on Taapsee.

Taapsee Pannu's mother said that there is no pressure on her to get married

While a lot of leading stars of Bollywood like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with their beaus and had lavish weddings, Taapsee Pannu wants to keep things low-key and would like to keep it a close-knitted family affair. The Pink actor herself revealed this as she recently sat down for live interaction with an online portal. Joining Taapsee Pannu on the live session was her mother, Nirmaljeet Pannu who spilled the beans about her daughter's marriage.

Taapsee Pannu is reportedly dating the Danish Badminton player Mathias Boe. In her interaction with the same online portal, Taapsee's mother openly spoke about her wedding plans as she stated that there is no pressure on the Thappad actor for getting married. However, she further added that she speaks about it sometimes but is also not a firm believer in the institution called 'marriage'. She concluded saying that it is up to Taapsee when she will want to get married. Later, Taapsee Pannu also added to her mother's statement saying her parents want her to eventually get married but have never forced her for getting married.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu is on a roll lately with back-to-back releases at the box office. Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's drama film titled Thappad. Her performance as a house-wife in the film garnered a lot of appreciation for both film critics and audiences. However, Pannu will next be seen alongside Vikram Massey in Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dilruba.

