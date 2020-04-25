Iulia Vantur Goes Fishing As She Spends Time At Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse

Salman Khan's rumoured ladylove, Iulia Vantur is living life to the fullest amid the COVID-19 lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse, and her Instagram handle is proof. From horse-riding to taking a stroll in Dabangg Khan's farmhouse, Vantur is undoubtedly having the best time of her life. However, the Romanian beauty recently shared yet another video from her lockdown diaries on social media chilling by a 'private dam' around the Panvel farmhouse.

Iulia Vantur goes fishing at a private dam near Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse

Iulia Vantur has taken over social media to share several posts flaunting her lockdown diaries, ever since the Prime Minister of India imposed a nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Recently, Vantur took to Instagram yet again to share a video of herself as she went fishing at a private dam with the locals there. In the video shared by her, Vantur showed her fans how the locals catch fish when they are in a hurry, and feels that one has to work hard for their meals. Check out the video below:

She captioned the video with: "One has to work for his meal. Today I’ve witnessed how are the locals catching the fish, when they are in hurry (This is a private dam, where they grow the fish) #iuliavantur #fishing #net #dam #water #fish #experience #learn."

Apart from Iulia Vantur, some of Salman Khan's friends and family members too are reportedly stuck in Panvel with him. According to the reports of an online portal, Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma, along with Waluscha De Sousa are also stranded in Panvel due to the nationwide lockdown.

(Image credit: Iulia Vantur Instagram)

