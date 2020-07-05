Salman Khan's Adorable Camaraderie With Harshaali Malhotra From Their Poster Shoot; WATCH

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in the year 2015, and the adorable Munni from Salman Khan's successful film became everyone's favourite. Harshaali Malhotra, the young actor has huge a fan base and is loved for her innocent and adorable portrayal of Munni. Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra had a great pairing in the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the Box Office.

Here is a BTS video of Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra from their poster shoot-

Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra had a great time on the sets of the film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. They enjoyed a lot while they were shooting for the poster of the film. This is evident from the BTS video of Salman and Harshaali from the sets where they can be seen bonding with each other and also having fun. Salman Khan is also seen giving Harshaali tips on how to pose for the camera, he is doing it very sweetly. The child artist, Harshaali, was appreciated a lot for her role as a mute girl ‘Munni’ in the film. To find out more about the poster shoot, watch the video here.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan's Eid release for 2015. The film featured Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harshaali Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. It was a Kabir Khan directorial. The story of the film revolves around a man named, Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, a devotee of Lord Hanuman, who leaves on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani girl, separated in India from her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a huge commercial success at the box-office; it is the third highest-grossing Indian film and the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film, collecting Rs 969 crores at BO.

Other things that made the film a super hit-

The charming on-screen chemistry of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan is one of the reasons that attract fans towards their films. Salman and Kareena Kapoor's on-screen Jodi that has managed to set the box office records on fire and won the hearts of the fans.

Also, the innocent and adorable character of Munni was immensely loved by the fans. Munni and Bajrangi’s on-screen bond was simply beautiful. Salman Khan’s little co-star Harshaali Malhotra from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ also stole a million hearts with her innocent and beautiful acting.

