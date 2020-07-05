Salman Khan's Onscreen Chemistry Was Better With Nagma Or Rambha?

Bollywood mega movie star Salman Khan has worked with numerous popular female actors in his acting career. From Bhagyashree to Katrina Kaif, he has worked with several leading ladies in his film. In fact, the stellar actor has also shared screen space with two South superstars Nagma and Rambha. Back in the 1990s, Salman featured both with Nagma and Rambha, but with which actor fans loved his chemistry more on the silver screen is something you can figure looking at some facts and figures. Take a look at some factual information to know with whom Salman Khan looks better on screen?

Salman Khan looks better with Nagma or Rambha?

Salman Khan-Nagma

Source: A still from the movie/Youtube/ Venus

In the year 1990, Salman Khan worked with Nagma for the first time in a Bollywood film titled Baaghi: A Rebel for Love. A romantic drama packed with some impactful action sequences and amazing soundtracks. Baaghi: A Rebel for Love was also Nagma's debut Hindi film, the South actor was just fifteen when he starred opposite Salman in the hit movie. Helmed by filmmaker Deepak Shivdasani, Baaghi: A Rebel for Love did great business at the box-office.

This Salman-Nagma's romantic flick minted â‚¹ â‚¹5.5 crores at the box-office and it was made at a budget of â‚¹ 2.00 Crores only. Songs like Kaisa Lagta Hai, Tapori, and Chandni Raat Hai were smashing hits from this Deepak Shivdasani movie. As per data, 87% of Google users have liked the movie. It also has a rating of 5.7/10 on IMDb. Bankrolled by Nitin Manmohan, Baaghi: A Rebel for Love is a must-watch romantic drama featuring Salman and Nagma.

Salman Khan-Rambha

Salman Khan and Rambha have featured in two Bollywood films as a lead pair. They first featured in 1997 hit film Judwaa, directed by celebrated filmmaker David Dhawan. An iconic film by Salman Khan in which the stupendous actor played a double role. From dialogues to songs, everything about this rom-com was a rage in the 1990's decade. The film earned a whopping ‎â‚¹25 crores at box-office whereas it was made at a budget of â‚¹6 crores. With 6/10 IMDb ratings and 82% Goggle users liking the film, this Salman Khan and Rambha movie did magnanimous business at BO, and it is counted amongst the most-loved films of Salman.

Source: A still from the movie/Youtube/ Venus

The second movie in which Salman and Rambha featured was Bandhan, that released in the year 1998. Bandhan was co-directed by K. Muralimohana Rao and Rajesh Malik. It was a romantic-action flick also starring Jackie Shroff and Ashwini Bhave in pivotal roles. ‎Made at a budget of â‚¹ 12 crores, it earned ‎â‚¹22 crores at the box-office. With 66% of Google users favouring the film and 4.8/10 IMDb Ratings, Bandhan was declared a Semi-hit.

Hence as per records, it is evident that both Salman Khan and Rambha films performed better at the box-office. Thus, fans loved his chemistry more with Rambha as compared to Nagma.

