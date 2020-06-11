Iulia Vantur Wishes To Know What Her Followers Prefer, Tea Or Coffee

Iulia Vantur has lately been keeping her fans updated from Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel. The actor recently took to Instagram to ask her followers what they prefer in terms of hot beverages. She posted a picture of herself with a cup of tea while she was enjoying the scenery. Her followers have made a choice between tea and coffee in the comments for the post.

Iulia Vantur’s tea time

Iulia Vantur has lately been keeping her followers updated with pictures and videos of various kind. She recently posted a selfie where she could be seen enjoying a cup of tea while she was enjoying nature. She was seen wearing a simple blue V-neck T-shirt with no makeup. She was enjoying the sunset when the picture was clicked. Iulia Vantur wrote in the caption for the post that she would like to know what her followers prefer when given a choice between tea and coffee. In the hashtags for the post, she has written that it is tea time and also indicated that she is having masala tea. A number of people have answered to her query by mentioning their preference. Have a look at the picture posted on Iulia Vantur’s Instagram here.

Iulia Vantur has been spending time with Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan and few other friends in Panvel. The group had been at the farmhouse for a weekend getaway, but were stuck there when the nationwide lockdown was imposed. All of them have been spending some quality time there while also enjoying nature.

Iulia Vantur had previously posted a picture where she was seen enjoying the vibe under a tree. The actor wrote in the caption for the post that she is enjoying her Sunday while breathing in some fresh air and looking out for rains. Iulia Vantur also expressed how grateful she is for the natural environment and said that she is ready to take it all. Have a look at the post from Iulia Vantur’s Instagram here.

