Iulia Vantur's Post Shows Aftermath Of Cyclone Nisarga At Salman Khan's Farmhouse

As the country was battling the Coronavirus pandemic, another danger surfaced on the shores of Maharashtra. Cyclone Nisarga was expected to hit Mumbai and thus everyone was cautioned and safety measures were shared in case the impact was felt. Iulia Vantur, who is currently self-quarantined at Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel, shared several images and videos of the damage the cyclone did.

Iulia Vantur shares aftermath of cyclone Nisarga

A series of posts were made by the rumoured lady love of Salman Khan. Iulia shared videos in which howling winds could be seen fiercely shaking the trees all around. The videos also captured the heavy rainfall which accompanied such strong winds. Several idols of gods were kept out and the rain fell upon them as well as captured by Iulia Vantur. Later on, Iulia shared pictures of the cyclone and the impact it had on Salman Khan’s farmhouse.

One can clearly notice the broken trees and uprooted saplings that lay all around the vacant land. Iulia also shared some good pictures of the wildlife which was not affected much due to the cyclone. In one post, she can be seen filming a scorpion as the creature climbs up the broken bark of a fallen tree. Further, in the stories, Iulia Vantur shared a picture of a sunset with an amazing backdrop of clouds accompanying it. This was loved by fans. The next pictures Iulia Vantur shared were full of aesthetic shots that looked great on her Instagram stories.

Currently, Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur and Jacqueline Fernandez and many others have been quarantined in Salman Khan’s farmhouse amid the lockdown. The celebrities have been staying there ever since the very first lockdown was announced in March. The actor is away from his family but has managed to keep in touch with them through phone calls and video chats every now and then, according to a news portal. Salman Khan has, however, not stopped working entirely and has released a few songs amid the lockdown to keep his fans entertained during this pandemic scenario. The actor released two song videos and thus his fans appreciated him for his effort. He has also been undertaking charitable acts, thus helping those in need, according to a news portal.

