Iulia Vantur To Be Launched By Rumoured Beau Salman Khan In Bollywood? Know Details

Apart from the rumoured relationship with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur has often grabbed the headlines for her Bollywood debut. A few weeks back, a couple of reports were making rounds on the table as it was speculated that the debut film of Iulia Vantur has shelved. Amidst this, another report is creating a buzz as it claims that Salman Khan will launch his rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur in Bollywood. Read on to know the details of the project.

Salman to plan Iulia's debut?

Interestingly, a report surfing online stated that her debut film to be directed by Prem Soni is 'as good as dead'. As per the report, Salman Khan will soon make an announcement about Iulia later during the year when things return to normal. The same report has also stated that Iulia may be seen in a role in Salman Khan’s next production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

For the unversed, Iulia Vantur's debut was announced in October 2018 with a flick titled Radha Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kaala alongside Jimmy Shergill. However, the film that was to go on floors in November 2018, hit a rough patch in December 2018. It is reported that the producer of the film, Prernaa Arora was arrested in a cheating case.

Later, in April 2019, a leading news portal reported that the rights of the film have been bought by Kashish Khan and Om Prakash Bhatt. The report also stated that the title of the film was changed to Moh Moh Ke Dhaage. Giving an insight into the project, the report added that the shooting for the film will start in Europe in the first week of May with Ilulia and Jimmy, where the childhood and younger portion of their characters will be shot. And later, the team will move to Mathura, where the film is based and will chronicle Iulia's connection with Lord Krishna.

Talking about the professional front of Salman Khan, he was last seen in the third installment of his Dabangg series, which hit theatres in December 2019. The film also featured Sonakshi Sinha along with south star Kichcha Sudeep and debutant Saiee Manjekar. Salman Khan has numerous projects in his kitty including Radhe and Kick 2.

