Photo Of A Wedding Cake Leaves Netizens In Splits For Its Hilarious Typo

A hilarious image of a wedding cake has hit the internet by storm, leaving the netizens in complete splits. The image is gaining attention for an extremely bizarre reason, and that is a typo. The cake store misspelled a message and that has perplexed the netizens all over the internet.

The typo that left the netizens into splits

According to the caption of the video, the message was supposed to say, “Wiser Wedding”. However, it read, “Why’s there a wedding?”. Uploader of the image has deemed this typo as the couple’s “wedding horror story”. The uploader further mentioned that this is why there is a need of hiring professionals and not a local grocery store baker. The caption read, "This is why you hire professionals. My clients bought this from our local grocery store bakery… It’s supposed to say ‘Wiser Wedding’” the post explained. “This will be their wedding horror story for sure".

Since being shared, the image has been a target of hilarious comments from the netizens. Talking about the cake, one internet user wrote, "As if the lime green icing wasn’t enough". A worker from a grocery store also made a comment saying, "As a person who works in a grocery store bakery.... I've seen some things. Its real weird what people will want for their weddings on the cheap". The post has gathered 99 per cent upvotes and 48 comments.

(Image Credits: Reddit/U/B_T_G_G)

