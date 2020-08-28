Shweta Pandit Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Throwback 'ItalyIndiaWedding' Photos

Indian singer Shweta Pandit celebrated her wedding anniversary with Ivano Fucci on August 27, 2020. She took to social media and shared throwback photos through her official handles. The singer posted her old wedding pictures on Twitter and Instagram. Check them out:

Shweta Pandit's wedding anniversary posts

Shweta Pandit recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with Ivano Fucci. She took to different social media platforms and shared pictures with her husband through her official handle and celebrate the occasion. The Instagram post features a picture from her wedding day. She is seen posing alongside husband Ivano Fucci against the backdrop of a beautiful Radha Krishna poster. Their expressions and posture are quite similar for the capture. Moreover, she is leaning on the latter’s shoulder, while looking at the camera.

The duo is smiling for the capture in their wedding attire. In the caption accompanying the post, Shweta Pandit wished a happy wedding anniversary to herself and Ivano Fucci. The singer wrote, “27 August. Happy anniversary to us â¤ï¸ #italyindiawedding #harekrishna”. The photo is followed by another picture that depicts Radha and Krishna in a garden. Shweta Pandit has tagged Hare Krishna Mandir as her location.

Response on Shweta Pandit’s Instagram post

Shweta Pandit’s Instagram post garnered more than 1100 likes and over 30 comments on the photo-sharing platform. The singer’s fans, followers, and celebrity friends wished the duo on their wedding anniversary. Check out their responses on her photo:

Shweta Pandit shares a similar picture on Twitter

Shweta Pandit shared a similar post through her official Twitter handle. In her Twitter photo, Ivano Fucci is seen applying sindoor to his wife’s forehead in a traditional Indian setting. They have donned gorgeous attire against the backdrop of the same Radha and Krishna poster. The singer has captioned her picture by writing, “27 August. Happy anniversary".

She has also tagged Ivanco Fucci using his handle name and dropped a hashtag ‘Italy India wedding’ in the post. Shweta Pandit's Twitter post has received around five retweets and 125 likes within a day of sharing the photo. Check out her tweet on wedding anniversary:

