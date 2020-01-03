Suniel Shetty's Dialogues About Honesty & Hard-work That Fans Can't Get Enough Of

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, best known for his performances in the film like Here Phera Series, Main Hoon Na, and Dhadkan among others, is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen. He will soon be seen having a one-to-one fight with south superstar Rajinikanth in their upcoming action-drama Darbar. Suniel has won many hearts for his different style of acting. Here are some of his iconic and famous dialogues on hard work, love and patriotism:

Best dialogues of Suniel Shetty

Hum toh kisi doosre ki dharti par nazar bhi nahi dalte … lekin itne nalayak bachche bhi nahi hai … ki koi hamari dharti maa par nazar daale aur hum chup chap dekhte rahe - (Border - 1997)



Na Hinduo se hai, na Musalmano se hai ... is mulk mein taqleef baimaano se hai (Qayamat - 2003 )



Main hoon aag ka dariya na ulfat ka geet ... yugon se nibhaye joh Raghukul ke reet ... mitta doonga is jag se zulm ka andhera ... main roshni ka aashiq mera naam Raghuveer - (Raghuveer - 1995)



Zindagi mein kuch banana hai, kuch hasil karna hai toh sabse important cheez hai discipline ... discipline ke bina aadmi apne destination tak nahi pahunchta - (Ehsaas - 2001)



Zehar toh sirf uske khane waale ko maarta hai ... lekin drugs khane waale ke saath saath uske pariwar ko bhi jeete jee maarti hai - (Vinashak - 1998)



Insaan itna ghatiya janwar hai ... ki waqt padhne par khuda ki zaat se bhi inkaar karde - (Refugee - 2000)



Main khud police waala nahi hoon lekin kanoon ka ek aaisa sipahi hoon ... joh khud police ki vardi nahi pehanta ... balki maut ki vardi pehnata hai gunehgaron ko - (Krishna - 1996)



Hathyar uthane waala kabhi saahasi nahi hota ... kyun ki usse apne se zyada bharosa uske hathyar par hota hai ... job kabhi bhi dokha de sakta hai ... lekin aapka saahas, aapki taqat, aapko kabhi dokha nahi degi - (Aaghaaz - 2000)



Kya cheez hai Mumbai, aamchi Mumbai ... woh vada pav ki chutney, woh Mahim ki phirni, woh local train ke dhakke, woh signal pe chakke ... woh traffic, woh kooda, woh kachra, woh auto taxi ka nakhra ... woh machi waali ka jhagda, woh bhel, woh pani-puri, woh ragda ... woh Wadala, woh Chakala, woh Bandra, kahin Sakku bai toh kahin Sandra ... woh aunty ka adda, saala main road pe hich khadda ... yaar jaisa bhi hai ... aamchi Mumbai toh aamchi hai yaar - (Shaadi Se Pehle - 2006)



Main tumhe bhool jaon yeh ho nahi sakta … aur tum mujhe bhool jao yeh main hone nahi doonga - (Dhadkan - 2000)

