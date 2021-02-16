Jaaved Jaaferi Shares 'Dhamaal's' Funniest Deleted Scene; Leaves Riteish, Ashish In Splits

Veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi on February 16 took to his social media handle and shared a deleted scene of his popular film Dhamaal, which released in 2007. The scene featured Jaaved Jaaferi as Manav along with his on-screen brother Adi, played by Arshad Warsi. In the scene, Adi and Manav, presumably, take a lift to reach Goa. However, they later realise that the man driving the car is a psycho killer. While sharing the two-minute-twenty-second-long video, Jaaved Jaaferi proclaimed that it was the "funniest deleted scene from Dhamaal movie'. Scroll down to watch the video.

Dhamaal deleted scenes

The video-post received a mixed response from netizens. A section of fans agreed with Jaaved, while a handful of fans believed that it was not "the funniest". On the other hand, Jaaved 's Dhamaal co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ashish Chawdhry also registered their responses in the comments section.

While Riteish made a confession, Ashish came up with a suggestion. In a brief tweet, Riteish asserted that he had "no idea" when the makers and actors shot the above scene. Ashish added that the makers should add one more installment to the Dhamaal series.

Hahahahaha !!!! V funny - When did you shoot this one -I had no idea - — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 16, 2021

Bwwaaahahahahaa.. Luvvv it.. We need to do another instalment of Dhamaal guys!!🤣😂 — ASHISH CHOWDHRY (@AshishChowdhry) February 16, 2021

Dhamaal series

As mentioned above, Dhamaal series' first installment was released in 2007. The film was an instant hit. Four years later, that is in 2011, the star cast of the film reunited for the second part of the series. However, the third installment of the series, which released in 2019, only featured a handful of actors from the original star cast.

The first two parts starred Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Ashish Chawdhry. Meanwhile, Total Dhamaal only had Arshad, Riteish and Jaaved from the original cast. Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Isha Gupta and Boman Irani, among many others, played the pivotal characters in Total Dhamaal.

Interestingly, all three installments of the series did a decent business at the box-office. While in the second part, the lead actors reprised their characters, the third part served a fresh storyline and characters to the audience. Interestingly, all three parts are directed by Indra Kumar.

