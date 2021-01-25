Total Dhamaal Shooting Location: Here's Where This 2019 Adventure-comedy Was Shot

Total Dhamaal is a 2019 adventure-comedy film with an ensemble star cast including Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, and Sanjay Mishra. The plot of the comedy film revolves around a group of people learning about a hidden treasure, which is when they rush to find it. Read on to know about the shooting location of Total Dhamaal.

Total Dhamaal shooting location

According to a report by Himalayan Buzz, the film was shot in multiple locations in the northern state of Uttarakhand. The finalized locations for the filming included areas from Jim Corbett, Sitaban Forests, Neelkanth Road and Phulchatti in Rishikesh. It was earlier reported that the state government waived off shooting charges for the film in order to boost the regional film industry and for the livelihood of people earning from the sector. The makers of Total Dhamaal were given the time period from May 1 to May 15, 2018, to shoot in the state by the director and official of Uttrakhand Film Development Council, K. S. Chauhan. Some parts of the adventure-comedy flick were also shot in Mumbai with the help of VFX.

The principal photography started in January 2018 and was done by January 2019. One of the lead actors of the film, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and shared a glimpse from the film's set and announced that the filming had been completed. You can see the tweet here. The picture featured an elated Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and the director of the film Indra Kumar.

More about the film

Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal franchise and is based loosely on the 1963 Hollywood film It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, with some scenes borrowed from the 2015 film Vacation. The film was theatrically released on 22 February 2019. Earning ₹2.28 billion worldwide, the film became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2019 and one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Other than the main cast, actors Johnny Lever, Manoj Pahwa, and Esha Gupta also appeared in the comedy film while Sonakshi Sinha made a special appearance in the song Mungda.

