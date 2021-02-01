Ashish Chowdhry Shares Dance Video From The Weekend, Fans Call It 'Total Dhamaal'

Actor Ashish Chowdhry took to his Instagram to repost another video in which he and Riteish Deshmukh, as well as Shabir Ahluwalia and his wife, are singing ‘Gootargoo Gootar’. All six of them are also seen laughing and having fun together. In the comments, fans appreciated the reunion and also left laughing emojis under the post. Check it out.

Ashish Chowdhry's Instagram post

(Image credit: Ashish Chowdhry's Instagram post)

On the other hand, Ashish's wife Samita Bangargi took to her Instagram to share a video from their weekend party. In the video, along with Samita, the Dhamaal actors are seen dancing to the song ‘It’s Raining Men’ by Geri Halliwell. The comment section is filled with their fans commenting, ‘Superb’ and leaving laughing emoticons. The caption reads, “Going crazy on a Saturday night with my loved ones.” Check out the video.

Samita Bangargi’s Instagram post

(Image credit: Samita Bangargi's Instagram post)

In another such video shared by Samita, the actors are seen dancing to Zinghaat. The video starts with Samita, Genelia Deshmukh and Kanchi Kaul dancing who are shortly joined by the Dhamaal actors as well as Shabir. The comment section is filled with their fans calling them ‘Crazy’ and others found it to be hilarious. Check out the video.

(Image credit: Samita Bangargi's Instagram post)

Dhamaal cast

The movie was released in the year 2007 and was directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ashok Thakeria. The comedy film featured Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Ashish Chowdhry, Javed Jaffrey and many more. The movie was inspired by the 2001 American comedy film Rat Race directed by Jerry Zucker. The story revolved around four friends who are in search of money that was left by a man that met with an accident. With the goal of reaching Goa, the four finds different ways to overcome the obstacles and leave others behind for the sake of money. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt who plays the role of Inspector chases them in order to stop them from getting the money. Dhamaal was also remade in 2008 as the Kannada film Mast Maja Maadi. The movie was, later on, rebooted for a sequel and was named Double Dhamaal which featured the same stars as the original movie.

