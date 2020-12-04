Jaaved Jaaferi's Birthday: Interesting Facts You Need To Know About The 'Dhamaal' Actor

Actor and comedian Jaaved Jaaferi is celebrating his birthday today on December 4. He is a well-known actor who has been seen in many comic roles in movies and TV shows. So, on the occasion of his birthday, here's a look at some interesting Jaaved Jaaferi's facts about his career and family:

Jaaved Jaaferi's trivia

1. He debuted in Bollywood with the film Meri Jung, which came out in the year 1985, and he played the role of Vikram Thakral.

2. Jaaved Jaaferi is also a good singer and he sang in the film Bombay Boys, where he also made a cameo.

3. His first voice-over role was in Roadside Romeo as Charlie Anna. The movie had Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor voicing the lead characters.

4. Jaaved Jaaferi's career kickstarted when he appeared in Zabaan Sambhalke, a TV show that launched in 1993.

5. Jaaved received his first award in the year 2006 for Salaam Namaste. The award was - IIFA Best Comedian Award.

7. Jaaved Jaaferi is best known for his voice-over role in Takeshi's Castle and was awarded as one of the best voice-over artists.

8. Jaaved Jaaferi contested the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections from Lucknow as a candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party.

9. Jaaved Jaaferi has been awarded the life membership of International Film And Television Club of Asian Academy of Film & Television.

10. Jaaved Jaaferi was the brand ambassador of the first India International Animation and Cartoon Film festival 2015.

11. Jaaved Jaaferi is also a radio host and hosts Big Googly on BIG 92.7FM created with Paritosh Painter.

